All 34 Cleveland Browns Starting Quarterbacks Since 1999, Ranked Worst to Best
The good, the bad and the ugly all show up on the rankings of all 34 quarterbacks to have started a game for the Cleveland Browns since the franchise returned for the 1999 season.
17. Nick Mullens
The middle of this list is where things get a little dry. Nick Mullens' lone start certainly wasn't comically bad like a Spergon Wynn, but it was also nothing to write home about. And it was just a lone, insignificant start.
Real peak "middle of the list" vibes.
Mullens went 20-of-30 for 147 yards with a touchdown and no picks in a 14-16 loss against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 15 of the 2021 season.
The mediocre icing on the grocery store-bought cake? The result of that game moved both teams to 7-7 on the year. It doesn't get more middling than this.
16. Cody Kessler
Cody Kessler leading the Browns to an 0-8 record helped us secure the 2017 first overall pick that brought Myles Garrett to Cleveland. So fans should already love him for that.
But it's not really fair to reduce Kessler to just his record, because that Browns team was bad all around, and Kessler actually held up pretty well. He obviously wasn't a guy that would single-handedly win any games, but he also didn't blow up in the spectacular fashion that some of our starters have.
Kessler was constantly under pressure, getting sacked 19 times in his 8 starts, but he still managed to complete 65.6% of his passes for 1,369 yards with 6 touchdowns and just 2 interceptions. That ability to avoid turnovers is important, but didn't make up for the fact that he had next to zero big-play ability.
15. Case Keenum
Continuing to work our way through the "I guess he was fine" tier, Case Keenum actually won both of his starts with the Browns.
His first one, a 17-14 win over the Broncos, saw him go 21-of-33 for 199 yards with 1 touchdown and 0 interceptions. His second, a Week 17 win over the Bengals, had him do even better with 176 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 pick on 17-of-24 passing.
The 2021 season was a forgettable one in Cleveland (aside from being Baker Mayfield's last one with the Browns), and Keenum is absolutely part of how forgettable it was.