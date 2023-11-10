3 Bold Browns vs Ravens Predictions for Week 10
The Browns are out for revenge against the Ravens, and these bold predictions would have the matchup looking very different this time around.
3. Browns Win the First Half
Back to the concerning side of things, I just can't think about this game without thinking about the potential disaster the Browns' injuries could cause here.
I know I'm being pessimistic, but if the line up front collapses, what are the chances Watson's able to stay healthy and effective for hte entire game? All it takes is one bad hit to suddenly crush the Cleveland passing attack for the afternoon.
Obviously the longer the game goes on, the more chance there is of that happening. That's why rather than betting the full-game spread, I'm looking at just the first half.
The Browns' defense is good enough to keep things competitive against anyone in the AFC North, and Watson doing enough to keep the offense from being totally inept is all the support the D really needs. These teams are familiar with each other, and that should keep things low-scoring early on too. In a close, low-scoring start, all it takes is one or two big plays to win the half for the Browns.
On DraftKings you don't even need them to win the half, though. The 3.5-point spread is an important key number — since a field goal separating the teams (a very common situation in NFL games, obviously) would still make your Browns bet a winner.
On DraftKings you don't even need them to win the half, though. The 3.5-point spread is an important key number — since a field goal separating the teams (a very common situation in NFL games, obviously) would still make your Browns bet a winner.
