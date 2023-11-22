Browns 2023 Schedule: Predicting the Score of Every Remaining Game
Find out what the Browns' final record will be in 2023
Week 14: Jacksonville Jaguars @ Cleveland Browns - Dec. 10th
The Jaguars are one of the hottest teams in the league at the moment, playing to a 6-1 record since Week 4. A big part of that success has been Jacksonville's offense averaging 24.7 PPG while scoring at least 31 points in three of its last five outings.
Although the Jaguars seem scary on paper, they're a beatable team. For starters, the offense crumbles against teams with elite defenses like the Browns, proven by Jacksonville scoring a combined 12 points in losses to the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers this season.
Furthermore, Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence is known for making his fair share of mistakes. The third-year signal-caller has 5 turnovers in his last 5 starts, throwing 4 interceptions while fumbling the ball once. That's without pointing out how 6 of his 13 turnovers this season took place across 4 road games.
If Cleveland's defenders get to Lawrence early and often, I really like our odds to win this game.
Score Prediction: Browns 24, Jaguars 20
Record: 10-3