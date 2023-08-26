9 Browns Who Will Be Cut by Tuesday's Roster Deadline
Cutting from 90 to 53 means making some very hard personnel decisions in Cleveland.
5. Maurice Hurst
Now how about the other side of the trenches?
Defensive tackle was one of the Browns' biggest needs to address this offseason, and just three days after agreeing to terms with Dalvin Tomlinson they also signed veteran Maurice Hurst.
With Jordan Elliott still in town, that made for an almost respectable trio.
Then Andrew Berry continued to shore up the position, drafting Siaki Ika and also signing Shelby Harris. And now suddenly the defensive tackle room is far too crowded.
The locks are Tomlinson and Harris, and unless we can get something in a trade, I think Elliott stays too. That narrows the battle for the likely final roster spot at the position to Ika and Hurst.
The 28-year-old Hurst certainly has a higher floor than Ika. He hasn't lived up to the promise he showed with a 4.0 sack season as a rookie, but he spent three seasons showing he can at least be a decent contributor for the Raiders.
But this is a deep group. With Tomlinson, Harris and Elliott at the top of the depth chart, we don't need a high-floor guy without much upside.
That means it's a much better move to gamble on Ika and his long-term potential, even if Hurst would be the better option to actually see playing time in 2023. Hurst may stick on another roster, especially if injuries mount throughout the season, but he's not going to do it in Cleveland.