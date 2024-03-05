Browns 7-Round Post-Combine Mock Draft: Loading Up on Offense Early
The Cleveland Browns add to their offensive skill positions early in this post-Combine mock draft
2. (85th overall): Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin
The 2024 offseason will be a crucial one for Browns star running back Nick Chubb, who has been the best player on this offense basically since he was drafted in 2018.
Now, we've come to a fork in the road with Chubb and the Browns. Chubb is slated to count $15.825 million against the Browns' salary cap in 2024. There is only $4 million in dead cap if the Browns decide to move on from him via release or trade, which means there's potentially $11.825 million in savings available.
The Browns need to weigh whether those nearly $12 million in savings are worth letting go of Chubb. He's coming off of a devastating knee injury last year. He's going to be 29 this coming season. If ever there was a time to move on, it might be now.
Even if the Browns don't move on now from Chubb, they need to upgrade the running back position. Jerome Ford's statistics in 2023 are a bit of a mirage, and Kareem Hunt can't be relied upon much moving forward.
Getting a back like Braelon Allen, a punisher at the position with tremendous athleticism, would be perfect for the Browns, whether they give him the reins from day one or if they pair him up with Chubb and Ford.