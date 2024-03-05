Browns 7-Round Post-Combine Mock Draft: Loading Up on Offense Early

Bub Means is a WR prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.74 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 82 out of 3063 WR from 1987 to 2024.



Splits projectedhttps://t.co/ealNlRo2UM pic.twitter.com/1qz9zT0cka