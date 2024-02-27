Browns Proposing Major NFL Trade Deadline Rule Change
The Cleveland Browns suggested a rule change. What is it? Will the NFL hear them out?
The NFL Scouting Combine is happening this week in Indianapolis. Before workouts begin on Feb. 29, GMs around the league took time to chat with reporters for a bit.
Cleveland's GM Andrew Barry is present at the combine and had an interview on Feb. 27 with Browns reporters. During that session, Berry said the Browns plan to submit an official proposal to the NFL regarding the trade deadline.
The 36-year-old made some very interesting points and laid out several reasons for this suggestion.
"We want to retroactively correct the fact that the trade deadline never moved when the season expanded to 17 games," Berry told the media. "If, at some point in the future, the regular season expands to 18 games, we wanted to be proactive in terms of the positioning for the trade deadline."
Berry would like to see the deadline be moved two weeks back to Week 10. It's currently in Week 8 which lands somewhere near the end of October or early November.
The two extra weeks would be massive for teams because the NFL season is extremely long and injuries can pile up in every matchup.
Berry made another argument comparing the NFL's trade deadline to other major sports.
He said, "If you look at their seasons by calendar days or games played -- baseball and basketball, they have their trade deadline at 65% of their games played. Hockey is at 78%. Currently, we're at 45%. Our proposal would move it to about 55% of the games played."
That is a fair plea for the rule to be changed. Once the proposal is turned in officially, it can be voted at the next league meeting, which takes place in Orlando from March 24-27.
