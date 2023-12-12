Browns Schedule: Predicting the Score of all 4 Remaining Games
The Cleveland Browns can make the playoffs if they handle their business down the stretch, so let's see if they can pull it off
By Randy Gurzi
Week 17: New York Jets @ Cleveland Browns
Somehow, some way, Aaron Rodgers has been working his way back from an Achilles injury that should have ended his season. There are even reports now that he expects to be cleared by Christmas Eve when the New York Jets face the Washington Commanders. If that actually happens, he would be on the field in Week 17 against the Cleveland Browns.
If so, that would probably be a huge mistake. While it's never a good idea to bet against Rodgers, there's just no reason to put him on the field this year. The Jets are just 5-8 and if he plays on Christmas Eve, then that means he will only have a few days off before taking the field in Week 17 against the Browns.
That's because Cleveland is hosting New York on Thursday Night Football. And that means the bright lights will be on for Myles Garrett, Za'Darius Smith, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, and the rest of the hard-hitting Browns defenders. That's a risky move to put a 40-year-old quarterback out there with nothing on the line.
Whether it's Rodgers or Zach Wilson, the Jets are going to struggle in this one. Cleveland's defense should force a couple of turnovers and secure win No. 10 on the season.
Final Score: Browns 23, Jets 10
Browns Record: 10-6