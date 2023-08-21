4 Browns Starters Who Will Get Benched This Season
I'm probably among the more optimistic Browns fans out there as we head into the 2023 season. I know fans have been burned so many times by buying into the "this is the year we finally turn things around" hype, but this season honestly feels different.
That doesn't mean it's all roses though. Cleveland is still considered an underdog to even make the playoffs, and there are still plenty of holes on this roster.
This might be the deepest Browns team we've seen in a while, and combining that with the fact that there are some big weak spots in the starting lineup means we could see big changes to our list of starters for the year.
Here are four starters who could will likely get benched before the season is out.
Browns Starters Who Will Get benched
1. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Owusu-Koramoah showed a ton of promise as a rookie, and that earned him another 10 starts in 2022. But he seemed to take a step back in most areas in that sophomore season, and now his one-dimensional play could cost him a starting job if he continues on that trajectory.
To start with the good, JOK was terrific in pass coverage last year. He's a great pass defender from the linebacker spot, and he even showed some flexibility in moving out to cover tight ends and running backs in the slot on occasion.
But that's not the kind of player we need in the starting lineup. Cleveland has plenty of safety depth, including big ones who can play in the box. If we just want a guy out there to defend the pass, we have options.
That's where JOK's shaky run defense hurts him, and why he could find his way out of the lineup.