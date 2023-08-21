4 Browns Starters Who Will Get Benched This Season
2. Jedrick Wills Jr.
The offensive line is one of the Browns' biggest strengths, but Jedrick Wills Jr. is the clear weak link. Everyone else in the unit ranks somewhere between "good" and "elite", but Wills is super replaceable.
We can see that in the offensive grades that Pro Football Focus (PFF) has given to the unit. Wills graded in at 62.9 in 2022, and the only other player in the unit to land below 70 was Jack Conklin (66.7). That's still well ahead of Wills, and we also know full well that the former All-Pro Conklin is better than he showed last year.
Wills, on the other hand, looks like he may have plateaued. Last year’s grade barely came in above the 61.5 he earned as a rookie top-10 pick in 2020.
Cleveland did pick up Wills' fifth-year option, but if he doesn't show any significant development this year then he could quickly be playing his way out of the team's long-term plans.
Admittedly, we don't have a ton of depth at left tackle, but if Wills is struggling and the Browns aren't looking like a playoff threat then we could get an early look at what rookie Dawand Jones can bring to the table.