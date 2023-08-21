4 Browns Starters Who Will Get Benched This Season
3. Cade York
Kickers typically have some of the shortest leashes of all NFL players because the position is so easy to replace. It's not necessarily that there is an abundance of good kickers out there, but that you don't need to worry about scheme fit and chemistry to replace one. You just need to try to find a guy that can kick.
Cade York got plenty of leeway as a rookie (like you'd expect for a guy who we burned a fourth-round pick on), but he really didn't show much to make us believe he deserved it.
York only hit 75.0% of his field goals on the season, ranking 30th among all kickers. And it wasn’t like he was being asked to make difficult kicks all the time, either.
He was perfect from 29 yards and in, but I’m sure there are a few Factory of Sadness readers who would be too. He went 9-of-12 from 30-39 yards, 6-of-8 from 40-49 and 4-of-7 from 50+. He also missed a pair of extra points, going 35-of-37.
That high draft slot has earned him another chance in 2023, but if York struggles out of the gate then don't be surprised if Cleveland brings in some outside help to replace him.