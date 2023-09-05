5 Key Browns Who Will Be Free Agents After 2023 Season
How many of these guys can the Browns afford to lose in the 2024 offseason?
Grant Delpit
Speaking of the Browns' versatile safeties, Grant Delpit was on the field every single one of the team's defensive snaps in 2022.
After missing his rookie year with Achilles tear, Delft’s third year on the field will be the fourth and final on the rookie contract he received as a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The range of outcomes for his potential market value next offseason is massive, and it's all going to come down to how he plays in 2023.
The leagues’ best safeties are getting some massive contracts lately, with six making at least $15 million per year. There’s almost no way the Browns could afford to pay Delpit like that, but it would take an All-Pro season to warrant that kind of deal, so that’s also not a problem Andrew Berry would hate to have.
A more comparable deal might be something like we gave Juan Thornhill this offseason, which was a three-year, $21-million contract. That would still put some strain on the Browns’ wallet, but we'll see how much of a case Delpit can make for himself this season.
