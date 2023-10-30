Browns Week 8 Studs & Duds: P.J. Walker Turnover Leads to Late Loss
• Pierre Strong needs the ball more
• David Njoku is a beast
• P.J. Walker has to take better care of the ball
By Randy Gurzi
Browns Stud: Martin Emerson, Cornerback
Throughout the first half, Geno Smith was picking on second-year player Martin Emerson in coverage. The Mississippi State product was matched up with DK Metcalf often, which is a tough ask of anyone. Having said that, Emerson is the best option Cleveland has to take on the 6-foot-4, 236-pound wideout.
Known for his physicality, Emerson was often step-in-step with Metcalf and while the Seahawks No. 1 wideout made a couple of contested receptions, he only brought in two of nine targets in the first half. While one of those went for 43 yards, the last target in the second quarter went into the hands of Emerson.
Seattle moved the ball 48 yards on seven plays and just advanced to the Cleveland 27. That's when Smith went for Metcalf on the sideline but Emerson stepped in front of him and picked the ball off.
He was just able to get his feet down in bounds and that took points off the board for the Seahawks. They were easily in field goal range and could have extended their lead but instead, the Browns knelt the ball down and went into the half feeling good about themselves for fighting back from a 14-0 hole to make it 17-14 at the break.
Cleveland stayed in the game in large part thanks to their defense and Emerson was one of those who kept them from taking the top off and making this a shootout.