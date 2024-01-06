DraftKings Promo Code: Instant $150 Bonus for Browns vs. Bengals
Bet $5 on the Browns, win $150 in bonus bets before the NFL Playoffs begin!
The Joe Flacco-led Browns have been one of the best stories in the NFL this season, and you can ensure this fun regular season will end with a win thanks to DraftKings!
You’ll instantly win $150 in bonus bets simply for placing your first bet of $5 or more on ANY Browns vs. Bengals wager – even if your bet doesn’t win.
Here’s how you can unlock your bonus bets in time for NFL Week 18:
DraftKings Promo Code
Your account will instantly be loaded with $150 in bonus bets – paid out as eight $25 bet credits – after placing your first bet of $5 or more at DraftKings.
As an extra bonus, you’ll also be able to place one no-sweat same-game parlay each day this offer lasts.
Here’s how you can access your bonuses:
- Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on Browns vs. Bengals Week 18
Once you’ve deposited $10 or more and bet $5 or more, your bonus bets will hit your account!
That frees you up to place more wagers on Browns vs. Bengals, bet on the rest of the Week 18 slate, pivot to another sport or save them for upcoming games!
But let’s first make sure you know how to get started.
Browns vs. Bengals Odds, Spread and Total
Cleveland is a 7-point underdog with +250 moneyline odds on the road at Cincinnati as the Browns have already punched their ticket to the playoffs.
But you don’t have to bet on the spread or moneyline at DraftKings. You could instead bet on over/under 37.5 total points, players to score touchdowns, same-game parlays and more.
Click on ‘NFL’ to see odds on this week’s games, then find Browns at Bengals and click on the matchup to reveal all of your possible betting lines.
Whatever wager you decide on is up to you, but just make sure it’s for at least $5.
Cleveland could be a dangerous team to face in the AFC Playoffs and you have one more chance to boost your bankroll for the ride. Sign up with DraftKings today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER