FanDuel vs. DraftKings: Claim $350 in Bonuses From Ohio's Best Sportsbooks!
Get up to $350 in bonus bets from FanDuel and DraftKings today
By Joe Summers
There's tons of exciting action in sports right now and Factory of Sadness readers have access to up to $350 in sportsbook bonuses from FanDuel and DraftKings betting on any game today!
With March Madness getting underway on top of Cavaliers and Blue Jackets matchups, you've got plenty of choices and these bonuses take only a few minutes to claim. What better way to spice up your week than with a $350 win?
Here's how to claim each offer with answers to some questions you may have.
FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio Promo: Bet $5, Win $200
If you click here to sign up for FanDuel, deposit at least $10 and bet $5 or more on any team to win today, you'll get an extra $200 in bonus bets if you're correct. That's +4000 odds to pick any winner!
All you need to do is click here to sign up (no promo code required), deposit at least $10 and bet $5 or more on any game in any sport. If you win, you'll get those winnings PLUS $200 in bonus bets!
You're not strictly limited to picking a team to win either. You can bet on the spread or even a player prop or total and you'll still get the bonus provided you win.
Only new FanDuel users in Ohio can access this limited-time offer. Lock in an additional $200 bonus for any $5 winning bet - click here to sign up for FanDuel today!
DraftKings Sportsbook Ohio Promo: Bet $5, Win $150
DraftKings has an exclusive Ohio promo available too. Click here to sign up, then deposit $10 and bet $5 or more and you'll instantly be credited $150 in bonus bets win or lose!
There's no promo code required for this offer either. Simply click here to sign up, deposit at least $10 and bet $5 or more on any sport and you'll immediately receive your $150 in bonus bets.
Combine both of these offers and you'll have up to $350 in bonuses to use for this week! Your bonus bets at both sportsbooks expire after seven days, so be sure you're staying active to maximize your rewards.
Similar to the above, you must be a new DraftKings user to access this promo. You'll have your $150 bonus within before you can finish your coffee - click here to sign up for DraftKings now!
Best Online Sports Betting App
Both sportsbooks have an excellent mobile app to pair with a website for desktop access. Your accounts will sync up across each platform, allowing you to easily access your bets and place new ones.
With user-friendly interfaces and easy-to-use navigations, you can seamlessly scroll between betting options to find your favorite picks of the day.
What is the Best Ohio Sportsbook: FanDuel or DraftKings?
It's truly a matter of personal preference. These are the two most popular sportsbooks in the country and I encourage you to sign up for both to see which works best for you.
They each feature exclusive odds boosts, helpful tutorials, responsible gaming tools and rewards programs that'll give you extra bonuses the more you bet. With daily fantasy sports companions as well, you've got many avenues in which to find value.
Can I Bet on College Sports in Ohio?
Yes, there are no restrictions for betting on college sports or player props in Ohio.
FanDuel and DraftKings Refer-a-Friend Bonus
Both sportsbooks will create a personal referral link for you that you can send people. If someone signs up with your exclusive link and starts betting, you'll both get bonuses!
FanDuel vs. DraftKings Ohio Promo Summary
Sportsbook
Bonus
Minimum Deposit
Mobile App?
Eligibility Requirements
FanDuel
Bet $5, Get $200 if your wager wins
$10
Yes
21+ in Ohio
DraftKings
Bet $5, Get $150 instantly
$10
Yes
21+ in Ohio
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER