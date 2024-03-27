FanDuel vs DraftKings Ohio: Best Promo and App Review
Find out which promo is the best in your state today
Sports fans in Ohio have access to ALL of the best sportsbooks, including FanDuel and DraftKings – the two most popular sportsbooks in the U.S.
You might not know which sportsbook is the best for you, but that’s where we come in! We’ve researched these sportsbooks to come up with a breakdown that will help you decide which sportsbook you want to join.
And with so much going on in sports right now, there’s no better time to join!
How to Claim FanDuel Promo in Ohio
FanDuel is giving you $200 in bonus bets if you can win your first bet of $5 or more.
Here’s how you can claim your $200 bonus offer:
- Click this link and sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Deposit $10 or more into your account
- Wager $5 or more on any bet
- Win your wager and get your bonus
You can bet on anything you want, but you must deposit $10 or more and bet $5 or more and that first bet must win.
If you win, you’ll get your bonus bets soon after the wager is complete!
FanDuel Promo Code Details
Welcome Bonus
Min. Deposit
Min. First Bet
Bet Requirements
$200
$10
$5
First bet must win
Is FanDuel Legal in Ohio?
Yes. FanDuel is licensed and regulated by the Ohio Casino Control Commission.
How to Claim DraftKings Promo in Ohio
DraftKings is giving you an instant $150 bonus just for signing up and placing your first bet of $5 or more – win or lose.
Here’s how you can claim your $150 bonus offer:
- Click this link and sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Deposit $10 or more into your account
- Wager $5 or more on any bet
That’s it! You’ll get your bonus as soon as you place that first bet (as long as you deposited $10+ and bet $5+).
DraftKings Promo Code Details
Welcome Bonus
Min. Deposit
Min. First Bet
Bet Requirements
$150
$10
$5
None
Is DraftKings Legal in Ohio?
Yes. DraftKings is licensed and regulated by the Ohio Casino Control Commission.
What Are Bonus Bets?
Bonus bets are house credits that give you a chance to bet on sports without risking your own money.
If you win a bet you place with bonus funds, you’ll receive your winnings in the form of withdrawable cash!
It’s easy to spend your bonus, too.
How to Use Bonus Bets?
You’ll see an option to use your bonus bets any time you go to place a bet at FanDuel and DraftKings (as long as you have bonus funds remaining).
Make sure to click the option to apply your bonus to the stake and then place the bet.
Just keep in mind that your bonus bets expire seven days after claiming these offers, so don’t let any go to waste!
Is Sports Betting Legal in Ohio?
Yes. Mobile sports betting has been legal in Ohio since January, 2023.
Can I Bet on College Sports in Ohio?
Yes. You can bet on college sports in Ohio, but there is an exception. You cannot wager on player-specific college props.
What is the Best Ohio Sportsbook?
There are pros and cons to each sportsbook, and you have access to all of the best ones in Ohio!
FanDuel and DraftKings are the two most popular sportsbooks.
FanDuel offers more bonus bets, but you have to win your first bet. And while its promotions are pretty impressive, there's no rewards program. DraftKings is offering you less bonus bets, but they're guaranteed, and its rewards program is one of the best in the industry.
But it doesn't really matter which is better, because it pays to have access to as many sportsbooks as possible!
That way, you can shop around for the best odds on any wager you place. And you’ll also be able to take advantage of each sportsbook’s boosts and bonuses!
