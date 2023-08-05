3 Most Likely Jadeveon Clowney Free Agent Destinations
2. Pittsburgh Steelers
Rivalries run deep in the AFC North, so we can't rule out Clowney evenutally landing within the division. After all, these squads would love nothing more than to acquire who can help them, both on the field and with intel on their rivals.
Given this, the Steelers stick out as a possible spot for Clowney. Mike Tomlin runs a tight ship and his no-nonsense coaching style would provide the exact kind of environment that'd neutralize any immaturity from the defensive end.
Pittsburgh's reliance on a strong pass rush also means depth is very important to this defense. Just look at how much the team struggled in 2022 when T.J. Watt was sidelined for seven games early in the year. Their 1-6 performance during that stretch wasn't all just because of Watt's absence, but it certainly played a role in it. That ended up being the difference between this franchise making a third straight playoff appearance and missing the postseason.
Even with an excellent year from Alex Highsmith and Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh still ranked third worst in QB pressure percentage as well, so it's not like they're set when it comes to pass-rushers.
The 19 QB hits Clowney put up in 2021 shows he's still more than capable of being a nuisance to opposing passers. With the vet still on the market as well, the interest is clearly lacking. He could be a relatively low-risk, high-upside addition to the Steelers ahead of Week 1.