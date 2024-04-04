Limited-Time Bet365 Ohio Bonus Code: How to Claim $150 Promo Before it Expires
Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets this week at Bet365!
This is a rare time of the year where we can bet on TONS of sports from MLB, NBA and NHL to the Final Four, PGA Tour, UFC, Boxing and more!
Bet365 is giving you a chance to cash in on the fun with $150 in guaranteed bonus bets, and it only takes a $5 bet to claim it!
- Bet365 Ohio Bonus Code Details
- How to Claim Bet365 Promo in Ohio
- What Are Bet365 Bonus Bets?
- How to Use Bet365 Bonus Bets
- Is Sports Betting Legal in Ohio?
- Is Bet365 Legit in Ohio?
- Is Bet365 Legal in Ohio?
- Can I Bet on College Sports in Ohio?
- What is the Best Ohio Sportsbook?
- Best Ohio Sportsbook Bonus Promo
Bet365 Ohio Bonus Code Details
Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
Promo Code
$150
$10
$5
None
How to Claim Bet365 Promo in Ohio
Here’s how you can claim your $150 bonus at Bet365:
- Click this link to sign up with Bet365 Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $5 or more
All you have to do is meet the minimum requirements of a $10 deposit and a $5 first bet.
Then you’ll be guaranteed to get your bonus whenever your first bet is finished.
What Are Bet365 Bonus Bets?
Bonus bets are house credits that allow you to bet on sports without having to risk your own money.
You can use these bonus bets on any betting market as you get comfortable with each sportsbook.
If you win a bet you place with bonus funds, you’ll get cash that you can withdraw or use to keep betting!
How to Use Bet365 Bonus Bets
Bet365 will offer you the option to apply bonus bets to any wager you place while your bonus funds last.
Make sure to click that option to apply your bonus, type in how much you want to risk and then place the bet.
Just keep in mind that your bonus bets expire seven days after you receive them, so make sure you use all of yours within a week.
Is Sports Betting Legal in Ohio?
Yes, mobile sports betting has been legal in Ohio since January, 2023.
Is Bet365 Legit in Ohio?
Bet365 is a newer name in sports betting, but it’s already one of the best sportsbooks.
You’ll have updated betting lines on all of your favorite sports, fun promotions and 24/7 customer service.
Is Bet365 Legal in Ohio?
Yes, Bet365 is licensed and regulated by the Ohio Casino Control Commission as a legal sportsbook.
Can I Bet on College Sports in Ohio?
Yes, you can bet on college sports in Ohio, but you cannot bet on college player props.
What is the Best Ohio Sportsbook?
Ohio is home to all of the best sportsbooks, which makes it difficult to choose one over another.
If you’re looking for other options besides Bet365, FanDuel and DraftKings are popular choices and have some of the best promotions you’ll ever find.
But why not just sign up for as many sportsbooks as you can so you can find out for yourself?
Then you’ll have access to all of the best odds and promotions!
Best Ohio Sportsbook Bonus Promo
Bet365 has a welcome bonus that’s hard to beat, and it definitely has some tough competition.
Here are the other top new-user offers available to you in Ohio:
Sportsbook
Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
Promo Code
FanDuel
$200 if first bet wins
$10
$5
None
DraftKings
$150
$10
$5
None
BetMGM
$1,500 No-Sweat Bet
$10
N/A
None
Caesars
$1,000 No-Sweat Bet
$10
N/A
FSFANS1000
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
