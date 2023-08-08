3 Long Shots Who Will Make the Browns Roster
Dark horse picks that will survive training camp cuts and make the final roster for the Browns.
No matter how good an NFL team's roster looks in the preseason, there's always a chance for dark horse players to suddenly emerge and unseat someone who once looked like a roster lock.
This Cleveland Browns roster is as deep as we've seen in many years, but that doesn't mean there's not room for someone to make a push and survive every round of cuts to make the final roster.
Here are the top three long-shot Browns that can make the 2023 roster.
Browns Long Shots Who Will Make the Roster
1. Caleb Biggers
An undrafted free agent cornerback, Caleb Biggers made a serious impact in the Hall of Fame Game, highlighting the potential he showed through his entire five-year college career.
Pro Football Focus graded Biggers out as the Browns' second-best rookie in the contest, and also the Browns' second-best defensive player for the day too. And he sure passed the eye test:
There's not been much buzz around Biggers in training camp, but a performance like this in live game scenarios should earn him significantly more attention at practice as well.
The Browns would probably have to carry seven corners for Biggers to make the roster (unless fifth-round rookie Cameron Mitchell really disappoints), but a strong enough performance could help him carve out a spot, especially if he can also contribute on special teams.