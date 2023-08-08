3 Long Shots Who Will Make the Browns Roster
Dark horse picks that will survive training camp cuts and make the final roster for the Browns.
2. Maurice Hurst
The selection of Siaki Ika in the draft might have made Maurice Hurst a long shot to make the roster, but I think the journeyman will sneak his way in. He's struggled to find playing time since starting for the then-Oakland Raiders in 2018 and 2019, but if he's covered from the biceps tear that cost him the entire 2022 season, then he may still have some gas in the tank.
Hurst looked good in the Hall of Fame Game, which is a really positive sign for his health -- when he's healthy, he's always graded out really well on Pro Football Focus. It was a small sample in 2021, but he received an overall grade of 71.0 for his two games, and in the years before that he received grades of 77.9, 73.1 and 71.4.
It's a little surprising that his playing time continued to decrease while he was playing so well, but it's nice that the 28-year-old was available on such a team-friendly contract.
Interior defensive line is a position where depth can be really important, and Hurst is the kind of veteran presence that it's great to have in reserve if we need to call on a new starter.