5 Most Overpaid Browns Heading into the 2023 Season
These five Browns players are putting more than their fair share of stress on the team's salary cap situation.
4. Jedrick Wills
I understand picking up the fifth-year option on Jedrick Wills' contract, keeping continuity on the offensive line is important. But are you really going to tell me Jedrick Wills is "$22 million over the next two years" good?
It can be tricky to separate the play of an individual offensive lineman from the entire unit, but Wills really does seem to be the weak link in the Browns’ group.
Pro Football Focus gave him an overall grade of 62.9 last season. That was the lowest among the five starters, and the other four combined for an average grade of 75.9.
I'm not denying the importance of continuity in the unit, and like with Ward I think there's a good chance that it's actually an overall smart move to be overpaying Wills. We have the cap space right now and keeping this group together puts us in a great chance to contend in 2023.
But that doesn't change the fact that he's overpaid.