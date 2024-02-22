No-Sweat Special for Cleveland Fans: $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Cavs vs. Magic
Bet big on Cleveland with a second chance to win if you need it
Cleveland has been one of the best teams in the NBA in 2024 with an 18-3 record this calendar year, and you can bet on them to stay hot with no sweat.
DraftKings Sportsbook is offering you a no-sweat bet worth up to $1,000 just for signing up – giving you two chances to win big betting on your Cavs while they’re red-hot.
DraftKings Ohio Promo Code: $1,000 No-Sweat Bet
If you lose your first bet at DraftKings, you’ll receive a full refund in bonus bets matching what you risked for up to $1,000.
Here’s how you can access your bonus:
- Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook with this Factory of Sadness link (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
Claiming your bonus offer couldn’t be any easier. All you have to do is sign up and deposit $10 or more.
Then your first bet will be fully backed by the house without any more work needed on your end.
That means you can bet on ANYTHING, including several different ways to bet on a single game. Let’s break it down, using Cleveland’s next game as an example.
Cavaliers vs. Magic Odds at DraftKings
Cleveland is a strong 7.5-point favorite with -325 moneyline odds at home against Orlando tonight at DraftKings.
But you don’t have to limit yourself to betting on the spread or moneyline – or even a single game.
You could instead bet on the total points scored, player props, game props, alternate lines, a same-game parlay or even a futures bet, like taking Cleveland to win the Eastern Conference or NBA Finals!
Don’t miss out on cashing in on Cleveland’s hot streak with no sweat. Sign up with DraftKings now!
Looking for another way to bet on Cleveland with no sweat? Check out the new-user offer at Caesars Sportsbook. All you have to do is sign up, use the promo code FSFANS1000 and deposit $10 or more. Then, your first bet will be backed by the house for up to $1,000! Sign up with Caesars with this Factory of Sadness link today.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER