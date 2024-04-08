Ranking the Browns Last 10 First-Round Picks, Worst to Best
Taking a somewhat painful trip down memory lane for the Browns in the NFL Draft
1. Myles Garrett, EDGE (2017)
Forget just the last 10 first-round picks, Myles Garrett might just be the best first-round pick the Cleveland Browns have ever made.
The crazy thing is, the Browns picked Garrett first overall in the same draft class in which Patrick Mahomes came out. Considering they didn't have a stable quarterback situation at the time, perhaps the Browns should have done a little more digging there.
But it's hard to hate on this pick at all, even with Mahomes's career turning out the way it has. Garrett was considered a no-brainer selection atop the 2017 NFL Draft and he's been everything the Browns could have hoped for and more. As of today, he's one of the most dominant defensive players in the NFL, regardless of position.
Garrett is the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, and has been a perennial All Pro and Pro Bowl selection basically since coming into the league. He's got 88.5 sacks and 127 QB hits in 100 career games so far. Now, the Browns just need to consistently get to the postseason so Garrett's dominance can make a difference at that time of year.