Ranking the Browns Last 10 First-Round Picks, Worst to Best
Taking a somewhat painful trip down memory lane for the Browns in the NFL Draft
7. Jedrick Wills, OT (2020)
There's still some time for Jedrick Wills to turn things around, which is why he didn't end up lower on this list.
The Browns' first-round pick back in the 2020 NFL Draft got his career off to a pretty great start, but it's been a steady decline in the years following. Wills has not been good for the Browns lately, and reached a bit of a low point in the 2023 season in which he only played eight games due to injury.
It was bad enough that folks were viewing Geron Christian as a breath of fresh air last season. Wills is entering a crucial year in his professional career in the 2024 season. Not only is this a contract year with the Browns, but it's likely going to be his final chance to go into an offseason as the unquestioned starting left tackle somewhere unless he picks up the pace.
Wills has all the talent in the world. We've seen it on display since he was at Alabama. The Browns re-worked his contract to save cap space this year, adding a bunch of void years and basically doing the NFL's version of an "Afterpay" or "Klarna" type of situation. The hope is that Wills can earn a second contract in Cleveland so they can throw those void years out the window and keep this position stable.