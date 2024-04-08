Ranking the Browns Last 10 First-Round Picks, Worst to Best
Taking a somewhat painful trip down memory lane for the Browns in the NFL Draft
5. Greg Newsome II, CB (2021)
The Cleveland Browns have done a tremendous job of drafting cornerbacks in recent years, if nothing else. As good as Greg Newsome has been, it's wild to think that Martin Emerson has claimed the starting outside cornerback spot opposite Denzel Ward.
The plan was not for Newsome to play the slot on a permanent basis upon arriving in Cleveland, but you've got to find a way to get your best 11 on the field at all times, right?
The Browns took Newsome out of Northwestern in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He just so happens to be Cleveland's most recent first-round pick thanks to the Deshaun Watson trade. And Newsome has largely lived up to his billing as a first-round player, but there could be some friction between he and the team.
Newsome's financial future largely depends on whether or not he will play on the outside going forward, and he doesn't have the opportunity to do that consistently in Cleveland outside of injuries to Denzel Ward and Martin Emerson. It might be time for the Browns to trade him to do right by the player, but Newsome is such an asset in the slot.
He's allowed just over 57 percent of throws into his coverage to be completed over the last two seasons, including a passer rating into his coverage of around 80. Newsome is one of the more underrated defensive backs in the league.