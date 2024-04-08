Ranking the Browns Last 10 First-Round Picks, Worst to Best
Taking a somewhat painful trip down memory lane for the Browns in the NFL Draft
4. David Njoku, TE (2017)
For a while there, it looked like David Njoku was on thin ice with the Cleveland Browns. Even looking back, it's pretty crazy that he's actually still with the team. Despite trade rumors for a couple of years, the Browns continued keeping Njoku around one way or the other.
They picked up his 5th-year option in 2020 (for the 2021 season).
They surprisingly franchise tagged him in 2022.
Then, in 2023, when Njoku was finally going to hit free agency, the Browns once again shocked a lot of people by giving Njoku a big-money contract to come back to Cleveland, a four-year deal worth almost $58 million in total money.
Despite a slow start to his NFL career, Njoku has developed into one of the best pass-catching weapons at the tight end position. He was targeted a career-best 123 times this past year and responded by catching 81 passes (also a career-high) with six touchdowns (another personal best), and 882 yards (also the most he's ever had).
Njoku was rewarded by being named to his first Pro Bowl, and it looks like this kind of production from him is here to stay. He has yet to even turn 28 years old. Not only was Njoku a good pick by the Browns, but the fact that they've stuck with him through so many different regimes is a testament to pro scouting and player development. He's a huge win for the organization all around.