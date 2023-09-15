2 Upcoming Free Agents the Guardians Need to Let Walk, 2 They Need to Keep
3. Let Walk: Kole Calhoun
It's becoming hard to justify having Kole Calhoun on the roster at all, let alone in the lineup.
The 35-year-old former outfielder has slowed down enough that we're only really able to give him run at first base and DH. And how much do you really want a guy at either spot that's only batting .231/.311/.376?
The pop in his bat is clearly gone. His ability to be a plus fielder is gone. Those aren't things that just suddenly come back on your 36th birthday either. So why keep him around?
We need depth at first base, of course. Josh Naylor can't do it all, and having another good DH option to rotate it will be very important. And we've gotta maks eure whoever that option is brings some much-needed power to this lineup.
But it's painfully obvious that Kole Calhoun is not the answer to that question.
He seems like a great leader in the dugout, and he's an easy guy to root for, but he's not someone you want to rely on in your lineup at this stage of his career. Maybe he wants a coaching gig instead?