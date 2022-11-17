3 lineup moves the Cleveland Cavaliers need to do to fix their issues
By Chad Porto
The Cleveland Cavaliers have to make some moves to end this skid
The Cleveland Cavaliers are struggling to find themselves on the other side of this five-game losing streak. The team isn’t playing good defense and the bench has fallen apart in the wake of some injuries. Sure, there are other issues that have affected the team as of late, but those are the two biggest ones to focus on.
Fixing this issue is not something you want to take lightly but you don’t want to overreact. There’s no reason to make any trades or signings right now. Sure, there may come a day when Caris LeVert or Isaac Okoro get dealt, or when someone like Carmelo Anthony gets the call, but we’re not even a quarter of the way through the season just yet. So let’s hold off on nuking the roster and chemistry.
The team needs better defense, first and foremost, and better effort. Even J.B. Bickerstaff and Donovan Mitchell agree that it’s been an issue. Kevin Love got roasted on Twitter on Wednesday night due to his lackluster effort in that area.
So clearly fixing the defense is first and foremost. Then, it’s time to shore up the bench. The team needs more stability in that area, and the way the team is playing certain guys is just not helping things. Some guys are out of position and that needs to change.
So here are three ideas we have to fix the roster.