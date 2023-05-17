3 defensive tackles the Cleveland Browns could sign to complete the defensive line
By Chad Porto
The Cleveland Browns still need one more defensive tackle to solidify the defense.
The Cleveland Browns seem pretty secure with what they’re going into 2023 with, at least on defense. There are question marks for sure. The secondary could be elite, or really bad depending on how the new additions in free agency go. Not to mention Greg Newsome’s status with the team may affect his play, and Denzel Ward could always get hurt, again.
The linebacking corp is fine, assuming everyone returns to form, but another, younger player wouldn’t hurt to have.
The defensive ends are set. They have two studs in Myles Garrett and Za’Darius Smith, with some decent, yet overpaid backups. The defensive tackles could be the best crop of guys they’ve had since Andrew Berry arrived, assuming some fat is trimmed to make room for real talent.
And that, right there, is the one place where the Browns need to still do some work. Everywhere else on the defense is either secured or in the wait-and-see phase of things. Yet, the defensive tackles are pretty much-known commodities at this point. Jordan Elliot isn’t an NFL starter, and Tommy Togiai may make the team due to his salary. Perrion Winfrey was utterly disappointing on and off the field last year and his recent troubles could get him cut.
Frankly, the team could cut those three guys sooner than expected and I don’t think many people will care. The Browns have some talent at the position, Dalvin Tomlinson was signed and has a huge upside. He may be the best player the Browns have had at the position in years. Then there’s rookie Siaki Ika, who has upside but is an unknown commodity.
The team could always re-sign Sheldon Richardson, but that seems like a huge mistake to make. But the Browns need another veteran they can rely on to help make this thing work. Using NFL Trade Rumors’ Top 100 remaining free agents list, we’re going to look at all three of the defensive tackles that they listed and see if there’s one we’d like at the right price.