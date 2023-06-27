A true surprise standout for the Cleveland Browns makes ESPN’s list
By Chad Porto
ESPN is suggesting a truly surprising name to watch this offseason for the Cleveland Browns.
The Cleveland Browns really overhauled their roster this offseason with the hope of capitalizing on what should be their best team in decades, and possibly their last best shot to win a title. After this season, the team will likely have to make some hard moves, and cut certain guys or restructure contracts. That’s why this offseason was so important for Andrew Berry and Co.
The Browns added a lot of new names, hoping to maximize the team’s potential at winning a Super Bowl, and while any number of the new names, or even the returning ones, would make sense for ESPN to name as a surprise standout so far this offseason, the one they did name truly does take the cake for a surprise.
According to ESPN, of all the Browns’ players who impressed this offseason, none did so more than Marquise Goodwin apparently.
"WR Marquise GoodwinThe Browns made a couple of noteworthy moves to upgrade their receiving corps this offseason, trading for Elijah Moore and drafting Cedric Tillman in the third round. Yet another under-the-radar addition, the 32-year-old Goodwin, dominated Cleveland’s minicamp, flashing the downfield wheels that could make him an intriguing weapon for quarterback Deshaun Watson.When asked about Goodwin’s speed, Watson said, “It opens up other guys underneath … the run game and also the intermediate and short game.” Goodwin won’t be a primary option, but he could be an impactful one. — Jake Trotter"
Will Marquise Goodwin even make the Cleveland Browns?
The fact ESPN named Goodwin as a surprise standout is rather shocking, as he’s on the bottom of the depth chart, and will be considered a name that could very well be cut as training camp advances. The team already has five guaranteed spots taken up by receivers with Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, David Bell, Cedrick Tillm, and Elijah Moore being the de facto five. Then it’s a crab shoot.
I think Goodwin, Jakeem Grant, and Anthony Schwartz are all going to be fighting for the last spot, assuming the Browns carry six receivers. So it’ll be interesting to see if Goodwin can take a spot from someone younger, and with more upside.
- Published on 06/27/2023 at 23:47 PM
- Last updated at 06/27/2023 at 23:47 PM