Bo Naylor’s huge game helps propel the Cleveland Guardians into first place
By Chad Porto
Bo Naylor had a massive game for the Cleveland Guardians as they overtake the Minnesota Twins for first place.
The Cleveland Guardians have climbed into first place in the AL Central, overtaking the Minnesota Twins adopt the division. Sure, the Guardians are still one game under .500 at this point and time, but hey, they’re in first. Let’s focus on the good. Speaking of the good from the game on Wednesday, it wasn’t just the club getting into first place, but it was the showing from Bo Naylor that really lifted hopes.
The club was seemingly always going to take over first place, the Twins were spiraling, the Guardians were surging, and it seemed inevitable, but seeing Naylor put together the game he did, after struggling so badly against major league pitching was a truly uplifting moment on the season.
The younger Naylor went 3-4, with a home run, two RBIs, three runs, and a walk in what could easily be described as the best game of his big league career. Naylor was always considered a talent but his readiness has fairly been called into question.
Though much like one bad game doesn’t mean the sky is falling, one good game doesn’t mean Naylor has broken through. Consistency is needed if he’s going to shake off any doubts of his call-up being too early and he’s certainly talented enough to be better. Only time will tell if games like this are his new normal or if this is an outlier.
Bo Naylor wasn’t even the best player last night for the Cleveland Guardians.
I’m tough on Naylor because of failed prospects in the past. Guys like Michael Aubrey and Bradley Zimmer were touted as superstars in the making, so with the younger Naylor brother I’m not as impressed as others. Still, I like the young man and want to praise him when it’s warranted, and last night was most certainly warranted.
That said, Naylor wasn’t even the best hitter on the team. Jose Ramirez went 2-3, with five RBI, three runs, and two walks, while also blasting a home run. Ramirez is nearing .300 and has returned to his MVP form.
That’s not all, however, as Josh Bell went 2-4, with four RBI, and two runs, while also hitting a home run. All in all, Bell and Ramirez delivered just as expected against a very bad Royals team.
The Guardians are looking to finally get back to .500, and develop a chokehold around the top of the division and that should hopefully continue into the third game of the series against the Royals.
After that, they have the Cubs, Braves, and another series with the Royals but this time at home. The Braves will be a tough out but the Cubs and Royals should be teams they can beat.
- Published on 06/29/2023 at 14:57 PM
- Last updated at 06/29/2023 at 14:57 PM