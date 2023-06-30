5 players the Cleveland Cavaliers may have interest in during free agency
By Chad Porto
Miles Bridges
The Cleveland Cavaliers have an apparent interest in Miles Bridges, the controversial forward from the Charlotte Hornets who missed all of the 2022-2023 season due to a domestic violence arrest. When able to play, Bridges is a solid player but a subpar shooter. In his last season in the league, 2021-2022, Bridges played 35 minutes per game. He shot 49% from the floor and 33% from three-point. He also averaged 20.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, and nearly four assists per game.
He brings a lot to the table, but sadly, Bridge’s crimes are pretty horrific. Bridges was arrested for assaulting his then-girlfriend and doing so in front of his children. He pled “no contest” which means you don’t disagree with any of the facts presented, you just won’t admit fault.
Not only that, but it allows you a defense in case someone tries to sue you in a civil lawsuit.
Bridged plead no contest, and received three years of probation for assaulting his then-girlfriend in front of their children. Bridges got off easy for his crimes, as ESPN reports, Bridges will have to serve;
"52 weeks of domestic violence counseling and 52 weeks of parenting classes, serve 100 hours of community service and undergo weekly narcotics testing with marijuana allowed only if there is a valid doctor’s prescription. He cannot own any guns, ammunition or any weapons. He also will have to pay a restitution fine of $300 (with a restitution hearing scheduled for Jan. 13) and a domestic violence fine of $500 and obey the terms of a 10-year protective order, staying 100 yards away from and having no contact with the woman."
Personally, I think the Cavs should stay away from Bridges. I don’t think he’s someone you want on your team, and clearly, he’s not someone who can handle his emotions all that well.