The Cleveland Guardians should strike at the MLB Trade Deadline
By Chad Porto
The Cleveland Guardians should try and make some moves at the MLB Trade Deadline
Since the St. Louis Cardinals series in May, the Cleveland Guardians have won or tied nine series, and have lost just four. That’s one heck of a turn around considering prior to that, they had won just five series and lost 11. Yes, they’ve struggled to start the year, but it’s clear the Guardians are starting to play some of their best ball of the season. It makes total sense that they’d try to improve the team heading into the MLB Trade Deadline.
With super-powered, over-priced teams like the San Diego Pardes and New York Mets proving that payroll spending isn’t the answer to winning, the Guardians are not in some situation where there’s a clear favorite to win the World Series. There is no 1998 New York Yankees squad to worry about this season.
The Guardians don’t need to have the best record come October, they just have to be firing on all cylinders. Getting some help, even if it isn’t a Shohei Ohtani type, is a great idea. We already suggested signing Nelson Cruz but don’t stop there, there are parts of this team that need to be upgraded.
The Cleveland Guardians need to upgrade their lineup
While it may not seem like a huge deal to get a guy like Cruz, keep in mind the Guardians are giving significant reps to the likes of Gabrial Arias and Bo Naylor, two very underperforming rookies. The Guardians need to get some guys like Cruz, even if they’re just bench players, just so the team isn’t relying on the inconsistencies of Bo Naylor and Arias.
That’s where I think the offense is lacking, at catcher and in its depth. Getting some power off the bench should be the key and if that means sending Arias and Naylor down, so be it. If the team can get a bigger bat as well, great. That doesn’t mean you have to get rid of anyone. The outfield is full of solid talent and Josh Naylor is an All-Star. If there’s one position you can add is DH, and that’s probably where they should look. That doesn’t mean you get rid of Bell, either.
I’d rather have Bell coming off the bench with Tyler Freeman than Naylor or Arias at the moment anyway.
- Published on 07/09/2023 at 17:00 PM
- Last updated at 07/09/2023 at 17:00 PM