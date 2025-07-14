$4.7 Million Browns Addition Already Earning Every Penny of New Contract

The Cleveland Browns will head to training camp later this week, as rookies will report to Berea, OH, on July 18, followed by the vets on July 22.

There’s a lot of mystery and intrigue surrounding this Browns’ squad as they have a few position battles worth paying attention to at starting quarterback, wide receiver, and the defensive line.

The starting QB battle will be most of the talk at training camp, as you have four guys vying for one spot. However, fans should not dismiss the defensive line battle, specifically at the other defensive end spot opposite superstar Myles Garrett.

Cleveland has Isaiah McGuire, Alex Wright, and recently signed Joe Tryon-Shoyinka competing for that other starting spot.

One would think McGuire or Wright should easily be the front-runners due to their experience in defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz’s system. However, neither guy has put up ground-breaking numbers in their short time with the team, and they leave much to be desired in terms of pass rushing.

New Browns DE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka Could Be Perfect Option to Bolster Pass Rush

This is where Tryon-Shoyinka comes into play, who has a first-round pedigree, after being taken with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Cleveland signed him to a one-year, $4.75 million deal to start free agency.

Tryon-Shoyinka never had that breakout year with the Bucs, recording only 15 sacks in his first four seasons. The most sacks the 26-year-old pass rusher had were five in 2023. He also had 13 quarterback pressures, which was fewer than his first two years in the league (27 and 22 sacks).

For a defensive guru like Schwartz, Tryon-Shoyinka could be the perfect player to help get this pass rush going. Coming out of the University of Washington, the 6-foot-5, 296-pound edge rusher was known for his explosiveness off the ball and outstanding speed and power rush skills.

Now, that hasn’t exactly shown itself thus far in the league. But Tryon-Shoyinka’s explosiveness and controlled aggressiveness play right into Schwartz’s wheelhouse. We’ve already seen the new Browns defensive end getting into the backfield during organized team activities, and that was without pads.

#Browns DE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka making his presence known today at OTAs. pic.twitter.com/I8sziMIfmv — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) May 28, 2025

Just imagine what he can do with the pads and what he shows in the preseason next month. On a cheap one-year deal, the Browns might’ve gotten a steal. And if the former first-round pick can live up to his potential, he’ll get another contract next offseason in Cleveland or elsewhere.

