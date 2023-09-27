3 Browns Who Will Make Their First Pro Bowl in 2023
The Browns' hot start to the 2023 season is finally getting these guys some love on the national stage.
2. Jerome Ford
The Nick Chubb injury is obviously a massive blow to the Browns, but the silver lining is that it gives Jerome Ford an opportunity to really shine.
With the spotlight on him after Chubb went down in primetime, Ford caught a touchdown and ripped off 106 rushing yards on 16 carries. Following that up with his first start of the season, Ford’s yardage numbers were down in Week 3 but he scored 1 rushing and 1 receiving touchdown.
Ford only had 10 carries in that one, but that's because Pierre Strong came in and handled the Browns' final five carries while they bled out the clock.
Averaging 91 yards from scrimmage and 1.5 touchdowns per game over his last two, Ford is clearly establishing himself as a highly productive workhorse in this backfield. Running behind one of the best run-blocking offensive lines in football while the defense sets up plenty of short fields (read: TD opportunities) is setting Ford up to be one of the league's top-producing running backs.
That should be more than enough to get him a Pro Bowl nod, especially when it's a feel-good story that he's sending lots of love to Nick Chubb while doing it.