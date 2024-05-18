3 Browns Preparing for their Final Season in Cleveland
The Cleveland Browns need to capitalize on the current window they find themselves in because they might not be able to keep this band together for much longer.
The Browns are fresh off of an 11-win season in 2023. After the 2024 schedule was released, it became clear that the Browns have an uphill climb if they're going to do any damage this year in the first place, but to keep this team at "contender" status beyond this season? It's going to be tough given the names slated to hit free agency.
Which players could be entering their final seasons as members of the Cleveland Browns in 2024?
1. Jedrick Wills, Offensive Tackle
The Cleveland Browns used a first-round pick on Jedrick Wills in the 2020 NFL Draft, and that was initially looking like a really good investment for the team. Wills played well in his rookie year and had seemingly entrenched himself at a critical spot for the Browns.
But things have gone downhill ever since.
Wills is entering a contract year in 2024 on a revised deal after the Browns picked up his 5th-year option a year ago. That revised one-year pact has Wills counting under $5 million against this year's salary cap but over $11 million on next year's cap in dead money already.
At this stage, the Browns have to hold out hope that Wills can still be a staple at the left tackle position for them. He was the 10th overall pick in the draft and is still just 25 years old. After only playing eight games last year due to injury, perhaps he can bounce back with a healthy season in 2024.
Or maybe he'll be looking to catch on as a reclamation project elsewhere in 2025.