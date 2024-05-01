3 Browns Veterans Who Will Be Cut Following the NFL Draft
Which Cleveland Browns veterans could end up being cut after the 2024 NFL Draft?
3. Siaki Ika, DL
If you're a big Siaki Ika fan, it might be time to look away.
The 2023 third-round pick out of Baylor might be one rough training camp away from getting placed on the waiver wire, which would be a little bit of a shocker based on his NFL Draft status.
The Cleveland Browns discovered they had an elite group of defensive linemen last season under coordinator Jim Schwartz, who is constantly putting his guys in positions to wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks.
It helps to have a duo like Myles Garrett and Za'Darius Smith off the edge, but the way Schwartz deployed his interior players last year really sent this unit into another stratosphere. And Ika couldn't crack that rotation.
Although Jordan Elliott is off to greener pa$ture$, the Browns brought back Shelby Harris and Maurice Hurst in free agency. On top of that, they added veteran Quinton Jefferson, who has long been a very consistently disruptive player on the interior defensive line. Then they used their top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Ohio State's Michael Hall Jr., another player who figures to factor into the rotation right away this coming season.
So what snaps are going to be available to Ika? How are the Browns going to get him on the field? Perhaps someone else will want to trade for him instead of the Browns just outright cutting him, but he doesn't seem to have a place on this defense anymore.
In other Browns news: