3 Head Coaches Cavs Should Target to Replace JB Bickerstaff
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Cavaliers made their first big move of the offseason and fired J.B. Bickerstaff as their head coach. Despite the Cavs improving every season under him, and falling to the title favorites Boston Celtics in the second round of the playoffs, Cleveland's top brass decided to move on from the 45-year-old.
Now, the head coaching search starts. This will certainly be a challenge because it's not clear what the Cavs roster will look like next season. There are massive questions surrounding the future of Donovan Mitchell, as well as trade rumors about Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen. Hiring a head coach without knowing the personnel on the team is a risky proposition.
Plus, there aren't too many proven and established coaches on the market right now. The Cavs will either have to go with a first-time head coach or hire a veteran coach who is lower on the pecking order. Let's take a look at the best options they have.
1. Sam Cassell
The former All-Star point guard is the perfect combination of experience and a fresh voice. Sam Cassell has extensive playing and coaching experience in the NBA and he has excelled on multiple levels. After winning three NBA championships as a pro, he has proven himself as an assistant coach over the last 15 seasons.
Cassell has long been considered one of the best assistant coaches in the league. He has worked under Doc Rivers for a long time, and he has been with the Boston Celtics since 2023. He has regularly been linked to head coaching gigs around the league but hasn't made the jump so far.
It is only a matter of time before the 54-year-old gets a head coaching position in the league. It might as well be the Cavaliers. For a young team like Cleveland, working under someone like Cassell who is well-respected among the players, could do wonders.