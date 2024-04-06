3 Late-Round WRs the Browns Should Draft
The Cleveland Browns still have room to improve their wide receiver situation as the 2024 NFL Draft nears. Here are three late-round WRs they can target at the end of the month.
2. WR Anthony Gould, Oregon State
If the Browns don't want a hulking wideout like Wilson, they can always target Oregon State's Anthony Gould.
The diminutive playmaker (5-foot-8, 174 pounds) is coming off a fantastic year with the Beavers that saw him record 44 receptions for 718 yards — both career bests — and a pair of touchdowns. Although he didn't put up the biggest numbers, Gould was still a joy to watch throughout the year as he constantly embarrassed defenders with his blistering speed.
And unlike a lot of WR prospects, Gould isn't one-dimensional. He can also contribute on special teams after turning 26 career punt returns into 423 yards and two TDs. That's without mentioning how the Leavenworth, KS native led the Pac-12 in both punt return yards (256) and yards per return (18.1) in 2022.
It's easy to see how the Browns could use Gould's help after they averaged the 11th-fewest yards per punt return last season. Additionally, the NFL's new kickoff rules could help the Oregon State product find immediate success at the professional level if he's deployed to return kicks.
Needless to say, there's a lot of room for Gould to fit in on Cleveland's roster.
3. WR Tahj Washington, USC
Caleb Williams is easily the best USC prospect in this year's class, but he couldn't have achieved all of his success on his own. Tahj Washington was Williams' No. 1 target throughout the 2023 campaign and the Browns would be wise to consider adding him to their WR room.
Washington's final college football season was his best as he set new career highs in receptions (59), receiving yards (1,062), and touchdowns (8). His 18.0 yards per reception were the best in the Pac-12, which is impressive given that he finished a clip of 15.7 in 2022 — the conference's eighth-best mark.
Like all late-round prospects, Washington does have some work to do. His drops were a cause for concern during his time at USC and some experts see him being limited to a slot role. He's a speedy player, don't get me wrong, but he must also improve on separating himself from defenders.
The good news is that the Browns can put Washington into a special teams role as he develops his receiving skills. The Marshall, TX native returned a combined 22 kicks while playing at USC and Memphis, turning those opportunities into 438 yards (19.9 yards per return).
Given how Cleveland was tied for the 12th-most yards per kick return in 2023, I trust the coaching staff to put Washington in a position to succeed.
Drafting a player who can fill multiple needs is never a bad thing, meaning it's worth it for the Browns to take a chance on Washington.
