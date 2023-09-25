3 Studs (and 2 Duds) From Browns' Week 3 Thrashing of Titans
Dud: Referee Jeff Shears
Though Jeff Shears isn't on the Browns, we can't help but call him out.
Shears suddenly entered the spotlight near the end of the second quarter after wide receiver Amari Cooper made an incredible grab near the sideline. Cooper then got away from his man, Kristian Fulton, and continued upfield with only one Titans player between him and the end zone.
However, Cooper never got a chance to turn it into a score. Shears blew the play dead right where Cooper caught the ball at Tennessee's 40-yard line.
Replay shows the star receiver clearly did not step out of bounds, making Shears' call even more infuriating. He had the best view in the entire stadium and still couldn't get it right!
Worst of all, this type of call isn't reviewable, so Cleveland just had to live with Shears' obvious mistake. That mishap took the wind out of the offense's sails and the drive stalled. The Browns still managed a field goal, but they were absolutely robbed of a chance at picking up an extra four points to pad their lead.
Though Cleveland didn't need the touchdown there to down Tennessee, that doesn't make Shears' miss any more forgivable.