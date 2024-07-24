6 Browns Playing for Their Jobs in Training Camp
6. Cade York, kicker
Well, to say kicker Cade York is playing for his job might be an understatement now. As this post was being put together, the Cleveland Browns signed Dustin Hopkins to an extension through the 2027 season which makes him one of the highest-paid kickers in the NFL.
So now, the 2022 fourth-round pick is not exactly fighting for his job in Cleveland, but across the rest of the NFL. He's fighting for any available kicking job across the league.
Luckily for York, this isn't the end of the line by any means. We see kickers getting traded more and more every year, so much so that it's almost shocking teams aren't carrying a pair of kickers on their 90-man rosters while they can, and seeing if they can't parlay a contrived kicking competition into some late-round NFL Draft value. Even just a pick swap.
Given the fact that York was so highly thought of coming out of the 2022 NFL Draft by teams, it's highly likely he still carries a lot of value to some other teams in the league. If the Browns decide to keep him around for camp and the preseason -- which they should -- there will almost undoubtedly be a team or two willing to send them a late-round pick to acquire him if he kicks well.
Signing Dustin Hopkins to a big-money deal means York is definitely done in Cleveland, but it could end up being a win for everyone involved. Now, the pressure is on him to put good stuff on tape for other teams, and the Browns have the luxury of having their kicker position solved as well as potentially getting some extra draft capital coming up soon.
