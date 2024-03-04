Browns Named Possible Trade Landing Spot for Surprise QB
The Cleveland Browns are now being mentioned as potential suitors for Justin Fields.
By Cem Yolbulan
The NFL Scouting Combine is the unofficial start of the offseason. As officials from all 32 teams gathered in Indianapolis last week, not only did they get a chance to evaluate draft prospects, but they also kicked off free agency and trade talks. This gave us a better idea of the landscape of the NFL and there are some surprising reports.
One of the most surprising reports came from Ben Solak of The Ringer and it involves the Cleveland Browns.
The Browns, who are potentially losing Joe Flacco in free agency as the veteran wants to be somewhere he can compete to start, will likely need a high-level backup QB behind Deshaun Watson.
According to Solak, that could be Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears.
Former Ohio State star who has been starting for the Bears for the last three seasons is one of the likeliest players to be traded in the NFL this offseason. Chicago has the No. 1 overall pick in the draft and they are almost certainly drafting their next franchise quarterback.
There was an expectation that Fields would get a starting job, potentially with the Atlanta Falcons or the Las Vegas Raiders but nothing has materialized yet. It has been said that the market for Fields has been subpar because teams are waiting for free agency to potentially sign Kirk Cousins.
This opens the door for the Browns to trade for the former first-round pick.
"If there isn’t a clear starting job available for Fields on the open market, I think the Browns are a good option for his career and for their future."- Ben Solak, The Ringer
Fields would give the Browns an out from the Deshaun Watson situation as a low-risk, high-reward type of gamble. He fits the playing style that GM Andrew Berry likes from their quarterbacks.
Does it make sense to trade significant assets for a backup quarterback when you already have one of the highest-paid signal-callers in the NFL on your books?
That is hard to argue considering that the Browns are already limited in terms of cap space. A more affordable, experienced veteran similar to Joe Flacco seems like a more logical choice but Berry has done crazier things. So, stay tuned!
