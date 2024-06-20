Cavs Reportedly Close to Finalizing their Head Coach Search
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Cavaliers are still looking for their next head coach after moving on from JB Bickerstaff last month. They have been in the process of interviewing and evaluating candidates and it looks like they may have found the right man for the job.
According to Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com, the Cavs are leaning towards hiring Kenny Atkinson as the franchise's next head coach. Atkinson was reportedly high on the list of candidates since the beginning and the hiring process only solidified his status.
"I’m hearing the Cavs could end up where they started the search – with Kenny Atkinson. The former Brooklyn head coach was high on Cleveland’s list in the beginning. In his interviews, Atkinson did nothing to change that opinion. The Cavs liked him a lot back then, and they still do."- Terry Pluto, Cleveland.com
This was to be expected. James Borrego and Atkinson have been the leading candidates throughout the process. Atkinson spent the last three seasons as Steve Kerr's assistant with the Golden State Warriors. Previously, he was with the Los Angeles Clippers under Ty Lue, and the Atlanta Hawks under Mike Budenholzer. That's three elite head coaches who have won titles in the last four seasons.
It's not like the 57-year-old doesn't have head coaching experience, either. He was in charge in Brooklyn between 2016 and 2020, creating a young and plucky Nets team that helped lure Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. Eventually, those two wanted to bring their own coach in, so Atkinson stepped down. However, he has maintained his status as a respected X's and O's coach.
We have to wait until the official announcement by the Cavs but all signs point to Atkinson taking over as the next head coach. How the front office decides to shape the roster and what the future holds for the Garland, Mitchell, Mobley, and Allen group remains to be seen.