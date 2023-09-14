Kevin Stefanski Has Funny Take on Viral Myles Garrett Highlight
Myles Garrett is going to win Defensive Player of the Year. Jim Schwartz's defense is going to finish as the best in the NFL. Za'Darius Smith will also have double-digit sacks. The Browns will win the AFC North, and eventually the Super Bowl.
Okay, maybe I'm getting ahead of myself, but Garrett is actually one of the favorites to win Defensive Player of the Year already, and Schwartz is using him in all kinds of fun ways. Garrett's clearly having a lot of fun, and you probably saw that "crossover dribble" highlight against the Bengals that was going viral earlier in the week.
Kevin Stefanski certainly did, and he had some fun with it.
Myles Garrett Highlight
If you're out of the loop, here's the highlight we're all talking about:
You obviously love to see our best player having fun on the field like this while also completely dominating his opponent on the play, but you especially love to see Stefanski embracing it.
"I saw it right away. And listen, whatever it takes. He can go around the back next time if he wants."- Kevin Stefanski
This is the perfect attitude. Too many coaches are still stuck in the old-school "if you're having fun, you're not taking the game seriously enough" mindset.
If Garrett's going to get pressure like that, who the heck cares what he's doing? Let him go between the legs. Let him go around the back. Let him do a freakin' cartwheel if he wants.
Just make sure he's getting after the passer, and if if he's having fun doing it? That's an added bonus, because this is a guy we want to keep in Cleveland for the rest of his career.
Of course, it's easier to have fun when you're winning too. The Browns are on the verge of the first 2-0 start the franchise has had since 1993, and Garrett and the defense are a huge part of that.
They've also been instrumental in bringing some swagger back to the Browns. They completely demolished a fierce rival, shutting up Ja'Marr Chase in the process. And they did it in style. That swagger will only build in Week 2 too, since we'll be debuting the best uniforms in the NFL (our new all-white threads with the white helmets).
