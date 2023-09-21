Minkah Fitzpatrick Refuses to Apologize, Doubles Down on Nick Chubb Hit
The Steelers safety doesn't think he's done anything wrong.
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is new public enemy No. 1 in Cleveland after his season-ending, and possibly career-threatening, hit on Browns running back Nick Chubb. The Dawg Pound is all riled up after Fitzpatrick inexplicably chose to go low on Chubb, which resulted in severe damage to several ligaments.
The safety finally broke his silence on Thursday, and it wasn't to apologize.
Fitzpatrick came out very defensive over his handling of the play in question. He went at length about why he was in the right: tackling Chubb high doesn't work, he didn't seen anyone on the RB in the moment, and it came down to a split-second decision.
The Steelers starter then claimed "there's nothing" he would "really do differently" regarding the Chubb hit. At the end, he added in a half-baked message of well wishes to the Browns RB.
Simply put, this makes Fitzpatrick lose 100x worse. If he expressed remorse that he potentially ended someone's career, or even sounded remotely sad about what happened to Chubb, things would be different. Fans can understand if you admit you made a bad choice in the moment.
Yet, Fitzpatrick is acting like he did nothing wrong. As a NFL player, and one who plays on defense at that, he's fully aware of what can happen when you go low on a ball carrier. There's nearly someone every week who picks up a lower-body injury just because something bent the wrong way on a tackle.
The most infuriating part of Fitzpatrick's comments is he's not apologetic at all. He's trying to defend himself, rather than showing support to person who will have to deal with the impact of his actions.
It wouldn't hurt Fitzpatrick at all to say he was wrong, or he could've approached things differently. Instead, he seems content to continue the tradition of dirty hits by Steeler players.