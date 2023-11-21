More Steelers Drama Leaks After Losing to Browns
More drama from the Pittsburgh Steelers has leaked following their loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 11.
The Cleveland Browns' win over the Pittsburgh Steelers has become a gift that keeps on giving. Not only did the Browns improve their record and hurt the Steelers' in the process, but this game has ultimately caused some frustrations within Pittsburgh's locker room to suddenly become public.
First it was running back Najee Harris calling out his own teammates, and it now turns out wide receiver Diontae Johnson was incredibly upset on Sunday as well.
Mark Kabloy of The Athletic reports that Johnson needed to be separated "from a member of the coaching staff" on the sidelines during the team's Week 11 matchup against Cleveland. Head coach Mike Tomlin then had a "lengthy" conversation with the disgruntled wideout following this blowup.
Some have joked following this defeat that the Browns broke the Steelers, but that actually looks like it might be the case. Two high-profile players are clearly unhappy with either their own teammates or the coaches, which will lead to significant locker room tension.
Things are so bad right now that Pittsburgh even decided to make a rare in-season firing on Tuesday, letting lackluster offensive coordinator Matt Canada go.
So now we've got legitimate locker room beef and coaches losing their jobs, all after just one loss to Cleveland. It's worth remembering that this squad still owns a 6-4 record on the year, though perhaps they know they're not nearly as good as their standing suggests.
It's obvious the Browns and Steelers are in two completely different places despite being separated by just one game in the AFC North. Cleveland's entire roster has faced the various hurdles thrown at them head-on and come out even stronger because of it rather than pointing fingers or naming a scapegoat.
The clear chemistry Kevin Stefanski's group has cultivated could make a world of difference down the stretch as this team vies for a top playoff spot.
