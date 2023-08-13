5 Most Overpaid Browns Heading into the 2023 Season
These five Browns players are putting more than their fair share of stress on the team's salary cap situation.
3. Anthony Scwhartz
This one isn't so much "$1.3 million is too much for a depth wide receiver" as it is "Anthony Schwartz getting paid by the Browns at all is overpaying him."
Schwartz has had two years to show any signs that he was worth the third-round pick we spent on him, and you'd be hard pressed to find a single Browns fan who thinks he's done that.
The Browns are giving him another chance to prove himself, but so far he hasn't stood out at all in training camp and probably played himself out of a job in the Hall of Fame Game.
There's no need to keep paying Schwartz. We're deep at receiver and he's not showing us anything. His correct salary is $0.