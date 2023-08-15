New Details Emerge on Myles Garrett's Injury From Eagles Joint Practice
Browns fans can breathe a sigh of relief.
Few things are as frustrating for an NFL fan than seeing one of your team's star players get hurt in practice — especially before the season has even begun. This is especially true when it's a joint practice with another team. And so it was understandable that Browns fans were not in a great mood this morning after three stars left early from Monday's joint practice against the Eagles.
The most concerning name on the list was easily Myles Garrett, and Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot gave us a new update on Garrett's injury on Tuesday morning.
Thankfully, this is really good news. Obviously when word came out that it was a foot injury, the top concern was some sort of re-injury to that dislocated big toe from the Pro Bowl, which could potentially signal ongoing issues that would bleed into the season.
But it really seems like this was a situation of being extra over-the-top cautious to pull him from practice with a minor ailment. After all, Garrett didn't seem to be bothered at all by the injury after practice
It wouldn't be too surprising to see Garrett held out or at least limited on Tuesday as an additional precaution, but it does also seem like he's probably helathy enough that it doesn't require missing any time.
Kevin Stefanski and the Browns are expecting to use these joint practices to get more work for the starters than the upcoming preseason game, which seems like a really smart approach for player safety. You get to have your guys compete against an elite opponent, but it's also in a more controlled environment at practice where you can control the intensity and limit potential injury risk.
We want our starters up to full speed and ready for contact, but we don't want to take any risks.
And of course, there's probably nobody on this roster (outside of maybe Deshaun Watson) that we can afford to lose less than Garrett.
Garrett is one of the favorites to win Defensive Player of the Year, and he's the absolute backbone of this defense. We've finally build a capable unit around him and brought in a great defensive coordinator in Jim Schwartz, but Garrett is the engine that makes this unit go. And he's the piece that can push this defense over the edge from being great to being great enough to carry the Browns on a deep playoff run.
Browns fans have been hurt before and it's understandable to immediately go somewhere pessimistic when we get news of an injury to Garrett, but it's great to see that it wasn't anything serious.
Week 1 can't get here soon enough.
And if you want to back the Browns in Week 1, there's no better place than Bet365. If you sign up through the exclusive Factory of Sadness link below and deposit at least $10, all you have to do is bet $1 on the Browns to unlock a guaranteed $200 bonus. It doesn't even matter if the Browns win or lose — you get that full $200 bonus either way. This offer won't be around forever though, so cash in now before it expires!