Nick Chubb has the right attitude for the Cleveland Browns offense this season
By Chad Porto
The Cleveland Browns’ top offensive player, Nick Chubb, isn’t bothered by scheme changes.
The best offensive player on the Cleveland Browns is arguably Nick Chubb. He’s the best running back in the league in the eyes and minds of many, and he’s earned that status by being an incredible producer over the last few years. Those years of production came about due to Chubb being the centerpiece of the offense.
Everything went through him. He was often the reason the Browns were able to win games over the last two years. Now, however, Chubb won’t be asked to do as much with the Browns re-designing the offense to fit embattled quarterback Deshaun Watson.
Watson, who missed the bulk of last season due to a suspension stemming from his sexual assault allegations, will take the reigns of the team in 2023 with a new offense designed for his unique skillset.
This has left many speculating how many carries would Chubb get and will he see fewer as the season carried on. Some have speculated that the 12 carries Chubb got in the last game of the 2022 season versus Pittsburgh are going to be more in line with what fans should expect.
Despite a potentially smaller role in the offense, Chubb has been phased by the matter, telling the Akron Beacon Journal (via NFL.com)
"You can’t really look at the numbers. Twelve is the most I’ve ever had since I’ve been here. I don’t think it had much to do with it. I think we did have to figure some things out, get the kinks out on offense and I don’t think I’m hindered by Deshaun at all.…No, I’m not worried at all. I can’t control what I can’t control. When the ball is in my hand, I have full control, so I’m not worried about anything."
The Cleveland Browns’ offense may not use Nick Chubb nearly as much as they should.
Chubb’s potential lack of carries this season should cause some interesting headlines. If Watson plays well, and Chubb’s workload is limited, fans may think they can move on from Chubb with ease. If Watson plays well and Chubb is well-fed, fans may see this as a more balanced offense.
Yet, any example where the offense is inert or struggling will have fans demanding either fewer or more carries for Chubb, depending on the situation is playing out.
The big concern, however, is that Cleveland Browns head coach’ Kevin Stefanski isn’t going to learn the important lessons he’s seen play out since arriving in Cleveland. Stefanski, who calls his own plays, will often abandon Chubb and the run at various points in games and across the season, and that may again happen in 2023.
He may ignore Chubb when the team needs to run the ball more, and with Watson seemingly being an “elite” quarterback, that may just embolden Stefanski to further make his offense one-dimensional.
- Published on 06/30/2023 at 23:30 PM
- Last updated at 06/30/2023 at 23:34 PM