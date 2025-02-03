3 Most Likely Myles Garrett Trade Destinations After Officially Requesting Browns Exit
2. Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons have been seeking to upgrade their pass rush for some time now. In 2024, they were 31st in the NFL in team sacks (31). Going into the 2024 NFL Draft, there were many reports that the Falcons were targeting an edge rusher in the first round, but they ended up selecting Michael Penix Jr. instead.
They didn't stand pat, as they traded for Matthew Judon in August. He ended up finishing with 5.5 sacks but is going to hit free agency. Arnold Ebiketie, who led the team in sacks (6) in 2024, has just one year left on his deal. This roster has a bunch of talent. Despite going 8-9 and narrowly missing the playoffs, they are seeking to make some tweaks to the roster.
This roster is flooded with young playmakers like Bijan Robinson, Drake London, Kyle Pitts, and A.J. Terrell, to name a few. The need for an edge threat is clear, and Atlanta makes a ton of sense as a landing spot for Garrett.
With multiple playmakers still on their rookie contracts, the Falcons would be willing to give up multiple draft picks to land a four-time First-Team All-Pro.
This roster is missing a disruptive force coming off the edge and Garrett would certainly fill that void. They are also an upcoming team that is on the verge of being a playoff contender. It's a destination that makes sense for both the Browns and Garrett.
They would send him over to the NFC and could land the draft capital they are seeking.